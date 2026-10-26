From Mark Carney to Bernie Sanders: International reactions to Lula da Silva's victory in Brazil

The victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential elections in Brazil sparked reactions from various international leaders. The Brazilian president secured a fourth term after defeating Flávio Bolsonaro in the runoff election; Bolsonaro refused to accept the result.

On Sunday night, Latin American presidents took to social media to congratulate Lula. Even figures from the Democratic Party weighed in on the matter.

As of 11 p.m. Eastern Time, there had still been no official reaction from the Trump administration.

International Reactions to Lula da Silva's Victory