Trump questions Lula's victory in Brazil, compares it to 2020 election

President Donald Trump publicly questioned Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over Flávio Bolsonaro in the runoff election and compared it to the 2020 election in the U.S.

According to media outlets that reported his remarks, Trump stated that “Joe Biden’s playbook” was followed in Brazil. He also maintained that Bolsonaro was the clear favorite for the runoff election and that communists never relinquish power once they gain it.

Lula won 51.74% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 48.26%, with 97.69% of the votes counted, and became the first Brazilian president to serve a fourth term. It was also the first time in Brazil’s history that a candidate who did not lead in the first round won the presidency in the runoff. He will take office on Jan. 1, 2027.

From caution to confrontation

The tone contrasts with that of the previous days. On Brazil’s Election Day, Trump avoided saying who he supported and simply stated that they were monitoring the situation. After the first round, however, he had described Flávio Bolsonaro’s lead as a great victory. Although he praised him, he did not formally endorse him.

Relations with Lula had already been strained. The tariffs imposed by Washington on Brazil and the pressure surrounding the trial of Jair Bolsonaro had strained the relationship between the two governments.

A close race

Flávio Bolsonaro rejected the results and, according to other reports, called for the election to be annulled. As of Sunday night, there had been no official reaction from the Trump administration, while Latin American presidents and U.S. Democratic figures were congratulating Lula.

What's next

Argentine media outlets believe the White House's reaction foreshadows a scenario of diplomatic friction at the start of the new term. Some analysts also view the result as a setback for the string of right-wing candidates backed by Trump in the region.