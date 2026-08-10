Most Americans favor stronger oversight of social media companies, poll finds

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 10 de agosto, 2026

A majority of Americans believe social media companies should face greater government oversight, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that points to broad concerns about the platforms’ effects on children and teenagers.

The survey found that 61% of Americans support stronger oversight of social media companies. Support crossed party lines, with majorities of both Republicans and Democrats backing increased scrutiny.

Americans also expressed strong support for measures aimed at limiting young people’s access to social media platforms. Two-thirds of respondents said they favor requiring companies to use age-verification technology to keep children under 16 from accessing their services.

Concerns about the impact of social media on children were widespread. Eighty-five percent of respondents said social media can be addictive for children, while a large majority also associated social-media use with potential harm to young people’s mental health.

At the same time, many Americans continue to enjoy using the platforms. Seventy percent of those surveyed said they consider social media fun, while 52% acknowledged that they believe they spend too much time using it.

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