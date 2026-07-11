Spain beats Belgium in stoppage time with goal from Mikel Merino, setting up semifinal clash with unstoppable France

Published by AFP 10 de julio, 2026

In the City of Angels, just a few miles from Hollywood, Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 on Friday in an unexpectedly close quarterfinal match and advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup, where the unstoppable France awaits them, after soundly defeating Morocco yesterday.

The reigning champion of Europe satisfied its hunger for glory: since winning its only World Cup title in 2010, it had not reached the semifinals—a stage it had previously only reached in Brazil in 1950 (though those weren’t technically semifinals) and, notably, the World Cup in South Africa.

Luis de la Fuente’s team has at least managed to silence the critics after a shaky start in North America, and it did so with more difficulty than expected, thanks to another last-minute goal by Mikel Merino.

“This is the character of the team—it’s what we always bring to the table. I want to reiterate how proud I am of a team that’s so committed and so eager to improve,” said the head coach right after the match.

The heart-stopping drama, however, could intensify at their next stop.

After sending the Belgians packing, who were playing in their first quarterfinals since Russia 2018, when they finished third, Spain will now play a match that could very well have been the final of the first 48-team World Cup: against the all-powerful French team including Kylian Mbappé.

Fabián Ruiz, who replaced Pedri in the starting lineup, gave La Roja hope half an hour into the game at the stunning SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, by sending home a rebound left hanging by Thibaut Courtois after a shot by Dani Olmo.

Beneath the giant digital screens at the California venue, Belgian Charles De Ketelaere continued his scoring streak with a header shortly afterward (41'), outmuscling Barcelona's center back Pau Cubarsí.

Revenge is a dish best served cold

But, paying homage to its painful past, the Spanish national team silenced the “red tide” of fans that had traveled with them to Los Angeles with a late goal by Merino (88'), who had entered the game just two minutes earlier, capitalizing on a mistake by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Lammens made his World Cup debut, replacing the Red Devils’ most famous face, Courtois, who left the game injured and in tears in the 71st minute.

"Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined something like this—another last-minute goal. I thought it would take me a long time to do something like that again... and I did it right in the very next game!" said Merino, scorer of the last-minute goal against Portugal (1-0) in the round of 16.

From the bench, the towering Belgian No. 1 watched his team fall to the players of a country that has become his second home since he arrived at Real Madrid in 2018.

Courtois expressed a desire to take “a break” from the national team and return for the Euro 2028 qualifiers, though he admitted that the decision would depend on the federation.

"It’s a decision the federation has to make—whether they’ll go along with that plan or not. If not, maybe today was my last game," he said.

The hard-fought and thrilling qualification marked a redemption from one of La Roja’s most painful memories; like the Belgians, they had a campaign that started slow but ended strong in the World Cup.

The memory dates back to 1986, at the World Cup in Mexico, and the chance to face Diego Maradona’s Argentina—which would go on to win the title— Spain took on Belgium in Puebla, and a missed penalty by Eloy Olaya sent them home.

But La Roja’s status has changed over the past 20 years, becoming World Cup champions in 2010, earning three European Championship titles (2008, 2012, and 2024), and taking a Nations League title (2023).

“They wavered for a moment, especially when we tied the game,” said the Red Devils’ coach, Rudi Garcia. “We weren’t far from continuing our run; it ends today, and we have to accept that.”

France awaits in Dallas

Now, after conceding their first goal in North America, Spain will face France on Tuesday in the outskirts of Dallas (7:00 p.m. GMT). On Thursday, France became the tournament’s first semifinalist after defeating Morocco 2-0.

Mbappé, determined to win the Oscar for best player of the tournament, opened the scoring, and his star striking partner, Ousmane Dembélé, sealed the victory.

Didier Deschamps , determined to add to his World Cup legacy, and his "Les Bleus" have shown no signs of weakness throughout a tournament they seem to have shaped in their own image with each passing match.

The other two spots in the semifinals will be decided on Saturday—a day that could prove fatal for a certain soccer star.

England and Norway will face off in Miami in a showdown between goal-scoring machines Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, while in the Argentina-Switzerland match in Kansas City, the "Nati" will try to do what no one has managed so far: stop Lionel Messi.