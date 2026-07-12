Trump, Netanyahu and other world leaders mourn the death of Lindsey Graham

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de julio, 2026

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a key Trump ally who was elected to the Senate four times, died at age 71 following a “brief and sudden illness,” his office reported on Sunday.

Graham built a reputation for his work in foreign policy and, in recent years, urged both the Trump and Biden administrations to support Kiev’s fight against the Russian invasion. He was a staunch advocate for war against Iran.

President Donald Trump

Here are some of the messages that followed Graham’s sudden death:

Trump praised the influential senator on Sunday, calling him “one of the greatest people” in a post on Truth Social.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Graham as a “great friend of Israel.”

"In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.' Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable," he said in a statement released by his office.

"He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the news left him “shocked and heartbroken.”

"Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the US-Israel partnership," he said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed his deep sadness over the death of Graham, whom he met in Kiev last Friday.

"He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed... America and the world have lost a determined leader," Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

E.U. President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Graham’s efforts in support of Ukraine, calling him a "determined and fearless leader."

"Senator Graham fought until the very end to support Ukraine's fight for freedom and raise the cost of Russia's war of aggression," she said in a post on X.

"He worked tirelessly to strengthen sanctions, in close coordination with the EU. A determined and fearless leader. He will be deeply missed."