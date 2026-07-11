Security expert Hugo Achá: 'If Iran does anything to Trump, the US would wage all-out war against the regime and seek its total annihilation'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de julio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the news program about the latest developments in the war in Iran; as well as the assassination plots that the Islamic theocracy is allegedly preparing against President Donald Trump.

“Iran uses diplomacy as a tool to exploit the state’s religion to achieve other objectives. The fact is that these countries consider terrorism or drug trafficking to be valid means of action against their adversaries. […] Regarding the Iranian drones in Cuba, I can say that I am surprised by the mainstream media’s attempt to downplay this. […] The United States’ adversaries view Trump as one of their primary targets. […] If anything were to happen to Trump, the U.S. government would go to all-out war against Iran and seek the complete annihilation of its regime,” said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.