Federal judge tosses Trump's $3.8 billion defamation suit against The Washington Post

Afederal judge in Florida tossed a $3.8 billion defamation lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against The Washington Post.

Tampa district court judge Thomas Patrick Barber, a Trump appointee, said in a brief order that Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) had failed to present evidence that would allow a jury to find with clear and convincing evidence that the newspaper had acted with actual malice, "The Volokh Conspiracy" reported.

Actual malice is a standard that public officials have to prove in defamation lawsuits, which demonstrates the defamatory information was communicated knowing it is false or with reckless disregard for the truth.

Barber said that a full opinion would be forthcoming.

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