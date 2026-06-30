The Grizzlies trade star Ja Morant to Portland
The 26-year-old player is thus leaving the franchise that selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, with which he finished second in the Western Conference twice, in 2022 and 2023, but was unable to shine in the playoffs.
Spectacular point guard Ja Morant was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to reports Monday from several U.S. media outlets, including ESPN and The Athletic.
Morant, 26, is thus leaving the franchise that selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, with which he finished second in the Western Conference twice, in 2022 and 2023, but failed to shine in the playoffs.
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One of the NBA’s most spectacular players, a two-time All-Star, Morant arrives with high expectations but also questions, as he played only 20 games last season due to calf and ankle injuries.
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In the 2021–2022 season, he averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game.
In exchange for Morant, the Grizzlies are acquiring Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, according to ESPN.