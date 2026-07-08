Federal judge rules that Trump sexual abuse accuser Carroll can be paid $5.8 million verdict

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York AFP

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Just The News / Kevin Killough 8 de julio, 2026

E. Jean Caroll can be paid the $5.8 million that was set aside after a 2023 civil verdict, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order that the money be paid to Carroll, along with interest that has grown since the verdict, the Associated Press reported. Trump had paid the money, but it was set aside in a fund during the appeals process pending a court order.

After the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of the verdict, Carroll's lawyers requested that the money be disbursed.

A jury awarded the money following a hearing in which Carroll alleged Trump had sexually abused her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan in 1996.

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