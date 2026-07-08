Trump vows to hit Iran 'hard' tonight

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to attack Iran on Wednesday evening, after he declared the ceasefire to be over and renewed attacks on the country earlier this week.

"I'll give them a little warning: we're going to hit them hard tonight," he said, during a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Trump also opined that he regarded the ceasefire as decidedly over after the latest exchange of live-fire. The war began in late February, but was in a state of nominal ceasefire for weeks amid negotiations. That "ceasefire" saw numerous exchanges of live-rounds by all parties to the conflict.

Despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran to extend the ceasefire 60 days and work toward a long-term deal, the fragile peace collapsed.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.



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