LIVE I Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Trump evacuated

Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots were heard inside the event.

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Trump Attends Correspondents’ Dinner for the First Time as President

03:08 26/04/2026

03:08 26/04/2026

Until the night of April 26, Trump had consistently chosen to skip the traditional annual event that brings together officials, journalists, and celebrities. However, he had attended on several occasions as a public figure. The most notable was in 2011, when President Barack Obama mocked him during his speech.