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LIVE I Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Trump evacuated

The event was also attended by other Cabinet members, including Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner/ Mandel Ngan.

Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner/ Mandel Ngan.AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Published by
Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots were heard inside the event.

Trump Attends Correspondents’ Dinner for the First Time as President

Until the night of April 26, Trump had consistently chosen to skip the traditional annual event that brings together officials, journalists, and celebrities. However, he had attended on several occasions as a public figure. The most notable was in 2011, when President Barack Obama mocked him during his speech.

Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The president was quickly evacuated from the event after gunshots were heard inside the facility.

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