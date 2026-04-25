CBP arrests Somali immigrant linked to piracy near the Canadian border

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de abril, 2026

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested Said Jama Ahmed, a Somali national with a history linked to piracy, according an announcement Friday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Priors for counterfeiting and links to Somali piracy

Ahmed faces an arrest warrant for forgery, fraudulent use and manufacture of passport. In addition, his fingerprints match those recorded in 2012 by the U.S. Navy during an operation against Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden, where he allegedly participated in the hijacking of an Indian vessel.

The arrest occurred in mid-April. An off-duty Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer spotted Ahmed walking south with a backpack, several miles north of the border. Two hours later, a Border Patrol agent intercepted him and took him into custody. He is currently being held in North Dakota for illegal entry into the country.

Criticism of Biden's weak border policy

According to DHS, Ahmed illegally entered the U.S. in September 2022 near San Luis, Ariz., and had already been detained by ICE in 2024 during an operation involving forged documents.

Acting official Lauren Bis stated, "Weak Biden Administration border policies allowed this illegal alien to enter and remain in the country despite his multiple law enforcement encounters."