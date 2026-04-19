LeBron and Lakers win playoff opener against Rockets

Published by Israel Duro 19 de abril, 2026

The incombustible Lebron James poured in 19 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers' opener against the Houston Rockets in this first-round series of the NBA playoffs. In addition, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets started the postseason with wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

In his 19th playoff appearance, "King James" played 38 minutes for the Lakers, who at home at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles defeated the Houston Rockets 107-98. The Rockets were unable to mask the absence of Kevin Durant. The 41-year-old veteran franchise player came close to a triple-double, as he added 13 assists and eight rebounds to the 19 points he scored.

Durant, 37, suffered a bruised knee Wednesday in a practice and was released just hours before the start of the game.

Point guard Luke Kennard was the Lakers' leading scorer with 27 points, 15 of them from three-point range, where he had a 100% efficiency rate, as he made all five of his attempts.

The Lakers played without their two key offensive pieces, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both injured indefinitely. "We understand the circumstances we're in," LeBron said. "We don't have time to hang around, especially against a team that plays hard and is well-run like Houston. So it was a good first test for us," he added, in remarks picked up by AFP.

Jokic, engine of the Nuggets' victory

Driven by Jamal Murray and Serbian center Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets, NBA champions in 2023, beat the Timberwolves 116-105 in Denver. Jokić recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Murray added 30 points for the Nuggets. Despite just returning from a knee injury, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 22 points.

Minnesota and Denver meet for the third time in the playoffs in the past four seasons, with one win apiece: the Nuggets in 2023 and the Timberwolves in 2024. On Monday, again in Denver, they will meet again.

Cavs sweep the Raptors

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Cavs defeated the Raptors 126-113. "We have to find ways to win, I scored 32 points but I focus on the little details because those are the ones that will take us far," Mitchell, 29, said after the victory. "It's hard for defenses to find a way to stop us, we have to keep working together to win the series."

The experienced James Harden, who came to Cleveland in a controversial midseason trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, sported a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists.

The Cavaliers will be at home again Monday in Game 2 of this Eastern Conference key matchup at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Knicks get a taste of Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks confirmed their role as favorites by beating the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 at a packed Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson was the top scorer for the home quintet with 30 units, while Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

"I think it was a great team win," Towns said. "I had 13 days without playing and that's something that affects you, in the second half I had my best moment." The defensive effort by the Mike Brown-led team, limiting the Hawks to 19 points in the third period, was the tipping point for the victory.

CJ McCollum led Atlanta with 26 points, while Dyson Daniels grabbed 11 rebounds.

They will meet again Monday at the Big Apple's mythical arena for Game 2 of this Eastern Conference playoff series.