Phillies come from behind to beat Giants 6-4 in San Francisco

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de abril, 2026

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a 6-4 comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, April 6, at Oracle Park, in the first game of the series.

Bryce Harper was one of the stars of the game with an outstanding offensive performance. The slugger went 4-3, with two doubles, three RBIs and a base on balls.

The game began with Harper hitting a double to left field with two outs in the first inning. Later in the fifth inning, he produced again with another double, this time against the right field fence, which allowed him to score a run.

In the seventh inning, Harper was once again decisive when he hit a two-run single to the right field, tying the score and being key in the Phillies' comeback.

With this victory, Philadelphia managed to win the first game of a series in San Francisco for the first time since 2014.

In addition, the result puts the team in position to secure its first series in this city since 2013, something that could materialize with a win in the following games scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.