Hispanic strength in Major League Baseball: The 2026 Power Rankings of hitters

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de abril, 2026

Major League Baseball has already kicked off the season. With the start of a new season, Major League Baseball's official website published its Latino Power Ranking of hitters, a list that highlights the best hitters in the MLB, those sluggers capable of changing a game with a single swing and turning every at-bat into a spectacle.

A panel of 12 MLB Español voters, comprised of members of the social media and content teams, participated in the selection of the 10 most outstanding Hispanic hitters of the moment. The choice was based on the track record of each player, what they have shown at the beginning of the current season and projections about their performance for the 2026 campaign.

Here is the ranking;

1) Ronald Acuña Jr.: MLB recalled that the Venezuelan outfielder started this season with both knees in good shape after undergoing major surgeries on each since 2021. Acuña Jr., creator and so far the only member of the 70-40 club (70 stolen bases and 40 home runs), a feat he himself established in 2023, is still in his prime at just 28 years old. In that sense, the ranking highlighted that despite barely connecting on a hit in his first 13 innings of the year against the Royals, the panel is confident that during this campaign we will again see the most complete version of the star player.

2) Juan Soto: Words fall short for Juan Soto. The Dominican has set all kinds of production records for his age throughout his first nine seasons in the majors. And at just 27 years old, he still seems to have his best years ahead of him.

On that note, MLB recalled that after a brilliant first season with the Mets in 2026 - in which he set a personal best with 43 home runs, gave up an OPS of .921 and led the National League with 38 stolen bases - Soto assured that this year he wants to take the Old Circuit Most Valuable Player award from Shohei Ohtani. In his first 15 plate appearances of 2026, the slugger is batting for .357 (14-5), with a double and three RBIs.

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: The Dominican-born Canadian was a revelation during 2025 in terms of his leadership and postseason production. The Dominican slugger signed a historic postseason last year, in which he set multiple records after putting up a .397/.494/.795 offensive line, with eight home runs and 15 RBIs.

Now, MLB recalled, his goal is to carry that level of impact into the 2026 regular season. In 2025, Guerrero Jr. hit 23 home runs and posted an OPS of .848, though both he and the Blue Jays know he can offer much more. In his first three games this season, he hit 10-4 and negotiated four tickets.

4) Jose Ramirez: The experienced Dominican has established himself as a true Guardians legend, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in franchise history. After a season in which he posted his third career 30-30 campaign and registered an .863 OPS, Ramirez signed a new extension with Cleveland that will keep him in town for the rest of his career. In the Guardians' first series in Seattle, he hit two doubles, reaching 400 for his career.

5) Junior Caminero: The Dominican slugger was one of the American League’s biggest sensations in 2025, with a breakout campaign in which he hit 45 home runs, drove in 110 runs and posted an .846 OPS. Now, after shining with his country’s national team in the World Baseball Classic, Caminero looks to take the next step with the Rays. He had a quiet first series in St. Louis, but there’s no doubt that at 22 years old, we’re just beginning to see the young third baseman’s thunder.

ABS, the headliner of the 2026 MLB season

The new Major League Baseball season brings a novelty that can be decisive in certain moments of the game. It is the so-called Automated Ball-Strike System or ABS , a technology-packed method that will help umpires resolve questionable plays and will be present in virtually every game.

6) Fernando Tatis Jr.: In that sense, MLB recalled that another who stood out with the Dominican team in the Classic (.400 average, two home runs and 11 RBIs) was Fernando Tatis Jr. who is coming off two consecutive seasons with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. In 2025, he posted an OPS of .814, adding 25 home runs and 32 steals in a very productive Padres offense.

Already established in right field—where he has won two Gold Gloves—Tatis Jr. looks to be key to San Diego’s third straight playoff appearance. Although he started 2026 with a modest series against the Tigers (2-for-12 with one RBI), his story this season is just beginning.

7) Ketel Marte: Since 2019, he has remained one of the most consistent and productive hitters in the majors. He proved it again in 2025, posting a .283/.376/.517 slash line (.893 OPS) and an OPS+ of 145, in addition to hitting 28 home runs in 126 games. With a career .823 OPS, the Dominican middle infielder will try to sustain that high level of performance at age 32. In his first series of the season against the Dodgers, he went 3-for-12 with a home run.

8) Yordan Alvarez: It has been said repeatedly in recent years that, with Yordan Alvarez healthy, the Astros lineup becomes a threat to any pitching staff. In 2025, the Cuban was limited to just 48 games due to a pair of injuries. However, every time he has been on the field, he has shown his power: since 2021, he has posted a .947 OPS and a 162 OPS+.

In addition, MLB noted that although he made his Major League debut in 2019, Alvarez is just 28 years old and, if he stays healthy, all signs point to him continuing to perform at an elite level. In his first three games of the current season, he went 4-for-13, with a double, a home run and five walks, raising his slugging percentage to .526.

9) Maikel García: The Venezuelan was named Most Valuable Player of the World Baseball Classic. The Royals infielder has established himself as the team’s starting shortstop. He is coming off a season in which he hit 39 doubles and posted an .800 OPS, was selected to the All-Star Game, signed an extension with Kansas City and was crowned champion of the Classic with his country. At 26, Maikel García looks to continue adding to his list of accomplishments. In 2026, he started the season batting 2-for-10, with three hits.

10) Julio Rodríguez: In his fifth full season in the Major Leagues, Dominican outfielder Julio Rodríguez is just 25 years old, a detail many tend to overlook. After a 30-30 season (31 doubles, 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases), he will look to improve his career OPS of .797 with the Mariners.

Part of that goal involves putting behind him the slow starts that have marked his career. In his first four games of the season, he hasn’t gotten off to the best start (1-for-15 with three walks), but the campaign is just getting started and there is still plenty of time to recover.