From basement to show: Table tennis seeks its place in the competitive U.S. sports market

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de marzo, 2026

For decades, table tennis in United States was synonymous with domestic leisure: impromptu games in basements, community centers or family gatherings. Today, that image is beginning to change. With an expanding professional league, new audiences and even a boost from the movies, ping-pong is undergoing a process of professionalization in one of the most demanding sports markets in the world.

The scene is revealing: a hundred fans in a gymnasium near Princeton cheer the victory of the Portland Paddlers. It's not a massive crowd, but it's a sign of change. "We've all played at one time or another, but we never see it at this level," one spectator tells AFP.

MLTT: Sustained growth and long-term ambition

That budding interest is the ground on which the Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), founded three years ago by entrepreneur Flint Lane, is growing. The league has posted a 50% increase in ticket revenue in the past year, reflecting an expanding fan base.

Although it initially generated doubts, even among players, the competitive level has improved. Nikhil Kumar, a Tokyo 2021 Olympian, acknowledges that quality has risen with the arrival of new international talent.

However, the leap to full professionalization is still under construction. Despite having World Top 100 players, most of them cannot make a living exclusively from table tennis, which is evidence of the emerging nature of the circuit.

More than competition: A model under construction

Far from competing directly with the major leagues in Asia or Europe, the MLTT is committed to a model adapted to the U.S. market, focused on spectacle and long-term profitability.

This strategy includes initiatives such as the launch of its streaming platform, Table Tennis TV, and the development of the "Spindex," an open ranking system that seeks to broaden participation and monitoring of the sport.

Growth is also reflected outside the professional circuit. While the U.S. federation has fewer than 14,000 members, private platforms such as PingPod exceed 160,000 users, a sign of an expanding potential base.

No public support, but private momentum Unlike other countries, table tennis in the United States does not have strong public programs at the school level or structured development systems. This forces its growth to rely primarily on private investment and innovation.



For industry players, the existence of a professional league is key. "It gives a big boost to the sport," they point out from PingPod, highlighting its impact on both visibility and practice.

The cultural factor: cinema, betting and the global market

The rise of table tennis is also supported by external factors. MLTT plans to incorporate sports betting, in line with an expanding trend since the pandemic.

In addition, the release of the movie "Marty Supreme," starring Timothée Chalamet and centered on a figure inspired by historic gambler Marty Reisman, has helped raise the sport's profile. With close to $100 million at the box office, the film has brought ping-pong to new audiences.

In parallel, international bodies such as the World Table Tennis have begun to bet on the U.S. market, including high-level tournaments in cities such as Las Vegas.

An open future

Table tennis in the United States does not yet compete with the global big leagues, but it is beginning to build its own space. Between investment, entertainment and popular culture, the sport is moving from the everyday to the professional.

More than an immediate consolidation, what is emerging is a process: that of a sport that, little by little, leaves the basement to try to settle under the spotlight.