SGA keeps Thunder atop the West; Celtics qualify for Playoffs

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de marzo, 2026

The sooner you get it, the better. That's what the Boston Celtics must have thought in October 2025. As one of the favorites to win the Ring, the most decorated franchise in NBA history secured its ticket to the Playoffs in the latest slate of games of the top basketball league in the world, even with eight regular-season games still left to play.

In another of the other notable scenarios on the final day, the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, did not take their foot off the gas and remain in first place in the Western Conference standings, closely followed by the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition, another top contender, the Denver Nuggets, had to rally after a sluggish first half and ultimately overwhelmed the Golden State Warriors. The Colorado franchise will still have to keep pushing to secure its playoff spot.

SGA adds and continues

With an unstoppable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder got a new victory at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this time against the New York Knicks (111-100), who were able to stand up during the first two quarters to the current holders of the Ring. Consistency and shooting success were decisive for the Oklahoma franchise, which ended up winning the game.

The Canadian point guard, who closed his personal tally with 30 points, extended his streak of consecutive games scoring 20 or more points to 135. On the other hand, Jalen Williams contributed 20 points and, on the defensive end, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 13 rebounds.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was the game's top scorer (32 points) and Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double (15 points and 18 rebounds).

Celtics are already in the Playoffs

A more than important away victory for the Celtics against the Charlotte Hornets (99-114) at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. The Green and White, the NBA's most decorated with 18 Rings, became the fourth franchise to punch their ticket to the Playoffs this season, behind the Thunder, Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

Jayson Tatum was the standout player, pouring in 32 points and being the game's leading scorer. Payton Pritchard served as his comrade inarms—with Jaylen Brown sidelined through injury—and added 28 points.

On the local side, the most notable were the 19 points scored by LaMelo Ball, star of the Hornets.

The Nuggets came from behind... and ended up sweeping the game

After a first 24 minutes in which they were off their level and went into halftime behind on the scoreboard, the Nuggets managed to come back against the Warriors (116-93) at Denver's Ball Arena. A colossal third quarter (40 points) gives the Colorado franchise the same winning record—albeit with two more losses—as the third-place team in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Serbian star Nikola Jokic, with a double-double (25 points and 15 rebounds), led Denver to the comeback against the San Francisco franchise. Jamal Murray did the same with 20 points.

For the Californians, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis—with 23 points, respectively—kept the Warriors ahead on the scoreboard for the first 24 minutes.