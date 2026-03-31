Infantino: Iran will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 31 de marzo, 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Tuesday that Iran's national team will play in the 2026 World Cup, and that it will play its three group stage games on U.S. soil, as determined by the draw held in December last year.

"Iran will play at the World Cup," Infantino told AFP. "That's why we're here. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, I'm very happy. I've seen the team, I've spoken to the players, to the coach, so everything is going well."

In the wake of the start of the conflict in the Middle East, one of the most talked-about media topics has been whether Iran would go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their ticket was punched through the qualifiers, so they did not even need to go to the playoffs.

At first, President Donald Trump said the Iranian national team could safely go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June and July.

Trump stated that the nation is "welcome" to play in the tournament in the U.S.

However, due to possible retaliation that could be suffered by everyone on the Iranian national team, both staff and the players themselves, the president suggested that they should not attend the tournament. In fact, the Islamist regime's sports authorities said they would not go to the U.S.

"Since Trump has clearly stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of the Iranian national team, we will definitely not go to the United States," Iranian Football Federation President, Mehdi Taj went so far as to say, also asking the body to change the venues of Iran's games to Mexico.

Now, with Infantino's latest statements, it seems that the matter is settled and Iran will go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian national team punched its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few months ago after advancing from the qualifiers. It is scheduled to play all its group stage games in the United States: two in Los Angeles, against New Zealand and Belgium, and one in Seattle, against Egypt.

In addition, it is scheduled to establish its base in Tucson, Ariz.