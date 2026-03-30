Sinner triumphs in Miami and completes the 'Sunshine Double'

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de marzo, 2026

The number two in the ATP ranking, Jannik Sinner, achieved his second ATP Masters 1000 Miami title by defeating Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka in the final in two sets (6-4 and 6-4). The match was affected by rain, which delayed the start and interrupted play at the end of the first set.

With this triumph, Sinner achieved something unheard of since 2017: to be the first male tennis player to complete what is known as the Sunshine Double (conquering the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells and ATP Masters 1000 Miami titles in the same season).

"It's something I never would have thought I would win, because it's hard to do," Sinner said after winning in Miami. "To come here and perform at a very high level again after Indian Wells means a lot."

The last player to achieve this milestone was Switzerland's Roger Federer. Before him, it was also accomplished by Serbian Novak Djokovic, Chile's Marcelo Ríos and Americans Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Michael Chang and Jim Courier.

In the WTA (women's) rankings, Aryna Sabalenka achieved it this season.

Winning at the ATP Masters 1000 Miami has moved Sinner to within 1,190 points of the ATP number one ranking, Carlos Alcaraz.