Two Jews injured in London stabbing

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 29 de abril, 2026

Two British Jews were stabbed in London’s Golders Green neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the Shomrim emergency response organization.

Jewish security volunteers detained the suspected assailant, who was then subdued and arrested by police, the group said.

Shomrim, a predominantly Haredi volunteer organization, did not specify the severity of the victims’ injuries, but said they were being treated by medical personnel from Hatzola, an ultra-Orthodox community group specializing in rapid emergency medical response.

“One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” Shomrim wrote on X.

The organization’s personnel “responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended” and used a taser on him, according to the post.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning” in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, where a lawmaker asked him about it during a Q&A session. The country needs to be “absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the like of which we’ve seen too much recently,” he added.

Following the incident, Matan Bar-Noy, the World Zionist Organization’s Head of Delegation in the United Kingdom, filmed himself taking off his kippah and a pin featuring the Israeli and British flags.

“I’m taking off my kippah now in the street, and also my pin, because the instruction is to keep all Jewish symbols low-profile right now,” he said. Bar-Noy did not say whose instruction he was following. “It’s sad that we’re in Britain—a free, democratic country that saved the Jews from the Nazis and the entire free world—and now you can’t walk around here safely as a Jew. Very sad,” added Bar-Noy.

© JNS