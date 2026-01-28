Patriots vs. Seahawks: A Super Bowl with a strong Hispanic presence

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de enero, 2026

At the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LX, millions of people will see much more than an NFL championship game. It will also be a Hispanic-powered event: at least five players with Hispanic roots will be part of the matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, bringing their stories to the sport's biggest stage.

In the musical lineup, there will also be a dominant Hispanic presence, with Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show, marking a milestone as the first Hispanic artist to headline the spectacle in Super Bowl history.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the numerous players with Hispanic roots could also be a turning point for the expansion of the NFL.

Omnipresent in the United States, the world's largest sports market, the league has recently cast its nets over other regions, especially Hispanic America and Europe.

In addition to Mexico, where it has a passionate fan base, the NFL landed in 2024 in Sao Paulo, the site of the first two regular-season games in South America.

These playoffs have also seen interest grow in countries historically less attracted to football such as Colombia and Venezuela, thanks to two current Patriots stars.

Hispanics in the Super Bowl

Christian González, whose father is Colombian and mother is American, has been one of the mainstays of New England's first Super Bowl appearance since the end of the dynasty led by Tom Brady.

The cornerback, a Pro Bowler, made his mark in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a key interception with two minutes left under heavy snowfall.

Venezuela also will be represented in the Super Bowl through kicker Andy Borregales, who was born in Caracas and moved with his family to Miami as a child.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is another Patriot with Latino roots, as he has Panamanian family.

The Seahawks, who had not reached a Super Bowl since a loss to Patriots in 2015, will also contribute to the unprecedented delegation with Elijah Arroy. The 22-year-old Floridian tight end, also in his first NFL season, has Mexican family ancestry and lived part of his youth in Cancún.

Meanwhile, Julian Love will also play for the Seattle Seahawks. A veteran of the league, Love brings experience and leadership from the team's secondary. He is of Mexican and Cuban descent.