Djokovic gets lucky break to set up semifinal showdown with Sinner in Melbourne

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de enero, 2026

Novak Djokovic admitted he got lucky after opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt on Wednesday to send the Serbian great into his 13th Australian Open semifinal and a showdown with reigning champion Jannik Sinner.

Earlier on day 11 in Melbourne, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina both won in straight sets and will meet for a place in the final.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, chasing an all-time record 25th Grand Slam crown, has the tennis gods smiling on him.

His round of 16 opponent, Jakub Mensik, pulled out without a ball being hit, and Musetti was forced to retire with the Italian leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

The fifth-seeded Musetti was well on top when he needed treatment on his upper right leg, and with his movement badly impeded, was forced to reluctantly throw in the towel.

"I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," said Djokovic, who had been uncharacteristically error prone.

"It has happened to me a few times. He was in full control. So unfortunate, I don't know what else to say. ... He should have been the winner today no doubt. I am extremely lucky to get through this one today."

Djokovic has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch his landmark 25th Grand Slam title, his last being the U.S. Open in 2023.

It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Sinner and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who needed treatment during the match for a gruesome blister, added: "I am going to double my prayers and gratitude tonight to God for giving me this opportunity again."

Italian second seed Sinner was sublime in sweeping past big-serving American Ben Shelton, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner holds a 6-4 win-loss record over Djokovic and has won their last five encounters.

Despite that, Sinner said Djokovic still sets the standard for professionalism.

"Me, as a 24-year-old, I'm lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes, and I can hopefully learn something," said Sinner, who together with Alcaraz has dominated the last eight majors.

"He's an inspiration for all of us and especially the young players," he added.

Alcaraz plays third seed Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final.

Pegula sets up Rybakina clash

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, stunned second seed Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 to book her spot in the last four.

Pegula swept aside Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) in an all-American affair.

Two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina in the other semi-final.

Rybakina has made the Melbourne final once before, in 2023 when she lost in three tough sets to Sabalenka.

The 26-year-old fifth seed took her latest victory in her stride, saying a calmer mindset helped in the heat of battle.

"In the beginning, when it's the first final and you go so far in a tournament, of course you are more emotional," said Rybakina.

"Now I feel like I'm just doing my job, trying to improve each day. So it's kind of another day, another match."

Defeat denied Swiatek in her latest bid for a career Grand Slam, having already won Wimbledon, the French Open and the U.S. Open.

Sixth seed Pegula and Rybakina have shared three wins each in their six matches so far.

Pegula is arrowing in on her first major crown at the age of 31, and like Rybakina, is yet to drop a set.

"It's awesome," Pegula said of reaching her first Australian Open semifinal, having beaten defending champion Madison Keys in the previous round.

She was helped by an error-riddled display from fourth seed Anisimova, who racked up 44 unforced errors to Pegula's 21.

Her frustrations boiled over at the end as her hopes of reaching a third major final in a row melted away in a blur of mistakes.