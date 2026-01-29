NBA: LeBron and Lakers beaten in Cleveland

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de enero, 2026

(AFP) In what could have been LeBron James's final performance in Cleveland, the Cavaliers dominated Los Angeles Lakers and prevailed 129-99 in the NBA.

These were the standout moments from Wednesday's league action:

LeBron had a tough time in Cleveland

With Donovan Mitchell leading the way, scoring 25 points, Cleveland overwhelmed the Lakers and frustrated what could have been LeBron's farewell in the city, where the fans greeted him with a standing ovation.

James, the leading scorer in NBA history and responsible for the Cavaliers' only title in 2016 before leaving for the Lakers, has yet to reveal whether he will continue his career after this campaign, the 23rd of his career, a milestone in the league.

The 41-year-old veteran, owner of four NBA titles and four Most Valuable Player awards, totaled 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes for the Lakers on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, the night was dedicated to James

LeBron James, born in the neighboring city of Akron, received a standing ovation from the fans who packed the venue when he was announced as part of the starting five.

The player covered his face to hide his excitement as the fans gave him a standing ovation during a special "welcome home" video projected on the jumbo screen. "There's certainly always emotions for him coming back here," Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

"You could tell during the tribute video that being back here is very important to him. There's a human element to all of this."

Donovan Mitchell understood that despite the Cavaliers' fifth straight win and raising their record to 29-20, the night was dedicated to James and his legacy: leading Cleveland to the title after 52 years of frustration in America's major sports leagues.

"He's laid the foundation," Mitchell said. "He's done a lot for the city, being from here. We want to replicate that."

The Cavs star added: "He deserves the energy he's gotten here. It's the first time they've done it in over 50 years. We're trying to do it a different way. At the end of the day, we're trying to find ways to go out there and bring another championship to the city."

"It's in Donovan Mitchell's city now"

Jaylon Tyson contributed 20 points for the Cavs and De'Andre Hunter scored 19 coming off Cleveland's bench. Meanwhile, Slovenia's Luka Doncic scored a game-high 29 points for the Lakers (28-18), who also had eight points from Bronny James, LeBron's son.

"It was great that he had that moment here," teammate Gabe Vincent said.

LeBron James, who fell to 9-4 as a visiting player in Cleveland, averaged 28 points per game in 24 previous meetings against the Cavs, but was well defended by Tyson. "I'm not afraid of anybody," Tyson said. "He's a great player and today was my challenge. I'll always accept that challenge."

Tyson took a dig at James, declaring, "Now, this is Donovan Mitchell's town. When he comes back, we'll make sure everybody cheers for him like they did for (James). Now is his time."

The Cavs outscored the Lakers 42-22 in the third quarter for a 99-77 lead, hitting 7 of 11 three-point shots and 17 of 25 overall in that period. "We came out with energy in the first five minutes and we reaped the rewards of that," Tyson said.

Knicks end Raptors' streak

Mikal Bridges, of the New York Knicks, scored 30 points, OG Anunoby added 26 points and Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 22 rebounds in a 119-92 win at Toronto, snapping the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Cameroon's Pascal Siakam scored 20 points to lead the Indiana Pacers in their home win over the Chicago Bulls by 113-110, while Brandon Miller's 26 points guided the Charlotte Hornets to a 112-97 win at Memphis.

Paolo Banchero contributed 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Orlando Magic in a 133-124 victory at Miami.