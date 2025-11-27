Champions League: Mbappé saves Real Madrid from tragedy in Greece; Liverpool critical

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de noviembre, 2025

Fans were treated to some great matches on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, in a day in which goals reigned supreme and there were several big names to analyze. Among the teams in the spotlight was the most decorated club in Europe’s top competition—and one of the favorites to win it all this year—which struggled far more than expected on its trip to Athens, (Greece).

With a one-goal margin, Real Madrid managed to defeat Olympiacos away (3-4). a rival that, on paper, should have been far weaker but still managed to trouble Xabi Alonso’s team, especially in the closing stages of the match.

"The important thing was to win and break the streak, adding three important points to be among the top eight in the standings. It was a competitive and hard-fought game, but we needed this victory," said the Spanish manager after the match.

The victory achieved against the Greeks had a clear protagonist, Kylian Mbappé, who scored all four goals for Real Madrid. With this haul, he now has 22 goals this season.

Olympiacos took the lead with a great goal by Portuguese midfielder Chiquinho (8'). Faced with adversity, Real Madrid began to deploy all its arsenal and within seven minutes came the first three goals from Mbappé (22', 24' and 29').

"This is very important. It wasn't easy to win today, in front of this crowd, in this stadium, with this atmosphere. We started badly, but we were able to impose our quality," said Mbappé.

Shortly after the second half began, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi pulled one back (52'). Eight minutes later, the French attacker popped up again to score his and his team's fourth goal (60').

Moroccan Ayoub El Kaabi made it 3-4 with a header (81'). The Greeks could have equalized, but their chances did not end with the ball between the posts.

With 12 points out of a possible 15, Real Madrid has gained further momentum in the UEFA Champions League group stage standings. They are now in fifth place.

What happens to Liverpool?

Another favorite to lift the title this season is Liverpool. But their aspirations, little by little, seem to be fading. The state of the reds is critical, more so looking at their performance this Wednesday in European soccer's top competition.

At their home stadium, Anfield, Liverpool fell with a bang against PSV (1-4), in a game in which the reigning Premier League champions once again showed their defensive frailty and showed that this summer's signings are not performing as they should.

The Dutch won thanks to goals from Ivan Perisic and Guus Til and a brace from Couhaib Driouech. For Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai scored.

Arsenal do not relent; Atletico Madrid gain momentum.

From one Englishman to another. But who is in a sweet spot. Despite still having no Orejona in their trophy cabinet, Arsenal seem to have established themselves as the great title contenders.

In Wednesday's most attractive duel, the gunners beaten Bayern Munich (1-3) at the Emirates Stadium, with a lesson in tactics printed from the bench by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta.

Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scored for the home side, while Lennart Karl scored the Germans' only goal. Arsenal is the only team in this edition of the UEFA Champions League to have 15 points.

Another of the most eye-catching duels of the day was the one that took place at the Metropolitano. The Atlético de Madrid won a very important victory in extremis against Inter Milan (2-1) at their stadium. A win that serves to help the men led by Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone climb several positions in the standings.

The red and white goals were scored by Julián Álvarez and Jose María Giménez, while Piotr Zielinski scored the only goal for the nerazzurri.

Vitinha shines

In the clash that ended with the highest number of goals in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action, the Paris Saint-Germain outclassed Tottenham Hotspur (5-3) at the Parc des Princes.

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, with a hat trick, led the French side to their fourth win in this edition of European soccer's top competition. He was joined by goals from Fabián Ruiz and William Pacho. Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani (with two goals) were the scorers for Tottenham.

PSG are second in the standings, behind only Arsenal.