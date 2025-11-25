Champions League: Chelsea destroy Barça, City go down at home and Marseille bounce back

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de noviembre, 2025

In one of the great duels of the fifth matchday of the Champions League, FC Barcelona came away from Tuesday's visit to Chelsea with a 3-0 defeat, while Manchester City were the leaders in a 3-0 defeat. Manchester City were stunned at home by Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique de Marseille when they achieved their second European victory of the season in a crucial comeback.

At Stamford Bridge, center-back Ronald Araújo put the Blues under pressure after being sent off for a double yellow card (32', 44') when his side was already 1-0 down and clearly outplayed by Enzo Maresca's side.

The Blues had taken the lead with a goal by Jules Koundé ('27) and then scored the final goal with a thunder from Estêvão ('55) against a Barcelona side unable to hold on with a player less. Liam Delap scored the third (73').

With this defeat, Barça remains outside the Top-8 -direct qualification to the Round of 16- in which Manchester City (6th) are, despite conceding their first European defeat of the season, after Bayer Leverkusen punished the rotations made by Pep Guardiola.

Facing an eleven without Erling Haaland, Phil Foden or goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma among others, Werkself won 2-0 thanks to two counterattacks converted by Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo ('23) and Patrik Schick ('54).

A defeat that comes three days after losing in the Premier League against Newcastle and two weeks before facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, their executioner in last season's Round of 16 play-off.

Bayer Leverkusen remain in the play-off places, on a night when Borussia Dortmund also won.

Against the Yellow Wall crashed the Yellow Submarine of Villarreal, who lost 4-0 and maintains a single point in their locker after five rounds, moving further and further away the possibility of advancing to the round of 16.

A brace from Guinean Serhou Guirassy (45+2', 54' penalty) and goals from Karim Adeyemi (59') and Daniel Svensson (90+5') gave Dortmund the win, who move up to 4th place with Chelsea (5th) and City (6th) tied on points.

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona with a victory

For their part, reigning Italian champions Napoli, managed to overcome the resistance of Azerbaijan's Qarabag with a 2-0 victory thanks once again to the brilliance of Scotland's Scott McTominay.

The Diego Armando Maradona stadium also paid tribute to the Argentine star, who passed away exactly five years ago. A goal by McTominay ('65) and another against his goal by Marko Jankovic ('72) gave Napoli their second European victory of the season, almost two months after their first against Sporting Portugal in early October.

Marseille bounce back, Juve survive in Norway

One point behind Napoli (18th, 7 pts) are Marseille (19th, 6 pts), who came from behind (2-1) against Newcastle thanks to an express double by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (46', 50') to turn around Harvey Barnes' opening goal (6').

The Marseille side, who only needed a win, pulled off a crucial comeback to keep their chances of reaching the play-offs intact. The game was fast-paced, exciting and absolutely dynamic, with chances at both ends and a Vélodrome on fire thanks to the courage of Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi's team.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus (21st, 6 pts) also came from behind to beat the hard-fighting Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in Norway.

After coming back from the home side's opening goal, the Bianconeri saw their first European win of the season slip away after Sondre Fet's 87th-minute penalty... until Jonathan David's stoppage-time goal (90+1), which put Juve right back in the hunt for the European play-offs.

Athletic Club, who were held to a goalless draw away to Slavia Prague, remain outside the top 24, while in Tuesday's other match, between two teams coming off a run of defeats, Benfica opened their account with a 2-0 win over Ajax, who are still struggling to find their footing.