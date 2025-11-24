Mahomes rescues the Chiefs as they beat the Colts in overtime

Published by Israel Duro 24 de noviembre, 2025

Patrick Mahomes was again instrumental in leading the Kansas City Chiefs back from an 11-point deficit to a 23-20 victory over the in-form Indiana Colts. The comeback keeps the reigning conference runners-up in playoff contention.

Despite accumulating five losses in a season for the first time in a decade, the Chiefs, the league's best offense and its most dominant team in recent years, proved they remain a formidable opponent. Once again, Patrick Mahomes cemented his status as one of the NFL's most clutch quarterbacks, delivering in the game's final minutes.

The Chiefs' star quarterback was key to forcing overtime in the final quarter and led the decisive play on Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal that gave them the victory.

"It's extremely important, we have to get back to winning ways," Mahomes said, visibly relieved after the game. "We have to start stringing wins together. It's not going to be easy, and today wasn't. But we have to get back to winning. I'm excited to get the win and get back on the winning track," added Mahomes, who finished with 352 yards passing, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs treated the game as a must-win, knowing a loss would have likely ended their playoff hopes and threatened the dynasty they've built, a run of three titles and two Super Bowl appearances in six years.

Champion Eagles stumble against the Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning NFL champions, stumbled against the Dallas Cowboys, who came back from an early 14-0 deficit to win 24-21.

Dak Prescott was key in the comeback, breaking the Cowboys' career passing record. The quarterback reached 34,192 passing yards, surpassing Tony Romo's previous mark of 34,183.

The Cowboys' win came thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey late in the game.

Patriots, the strongest team to date

In other NFL games Sunday, the New England Patriots improved to 10-2 with a 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, moving closer to a return to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell 31-28 to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears improved their record to 8-3 thanks to Caleb Williams's three touchdowns in an impressive performance.

The Detroit Lions moved to 7-4, but suffered a scare against the New York Giants before pulling out a 37-24 victory, while the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6.

The Seattle Seahawks continue to lead the NFC West after a 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on the road, while the Baltimore Ravens continue their comeback and add their fifth consecutive victory after defeating the New York Jets 23-10.