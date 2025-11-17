Durant and Sengun lead Houston's NBA comeback against Orlando

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de noviembre, 2025

Kevin Durant and Turkey's Alperen Sengun combined for 65 points in the Houston Rockets' 117-113 victory over Orlando Magic on Sunday in the NBA.

Here are the top three scenes in the day's NBA action:

Down by as many as 14 points, Houston leaned on its stars, Durant and Sengun, to take the game into overtime and reach its ninth win of the campaign, in an emotional game played at Toyota Center, home of the Rockets.

Durant, 37, hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 100 points apiece with 22 seconds to play. The Magic answered with a double-double by Anthony Black, but a last-second basket by Sengun forced overtime.

Durant finished with 35 points and six assists and Sengun contributed 30 points and 13 rebounds.

With discipline and effectiveness, the Rockets won 15-11 in overtime, despite Sengun playing on the edge with five fouls.

Without Wemby, San Antonio responds to Sacramento

Despite the absence of French sensation Victor Wembanyama because of a muscle discomfort, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings at home 123-110 at Frost Bank Center.

Setter De'Aaron Fox was the star with a double-double of 28 points and 11 assists in 35 minutes.

The Spurs dominated the paint (58-44) and won the rebounding battle with nine more rebounds than the Kings.

Seven players scored for double digits, reflecting the style that 28-year-old coach Mitch Johnson San Antonio is looking to impose.

San Antonio is rebounding after losing to Golden State on Saturday and is fifth in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record.

Celtics hold off Harden in the final second

The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-118 and continue their recovery after an inconsistent start to the season.

Two three-pointers by James Harden in the final seconds put Boston on the ropes, which clung to the free-throw line to secure the victory. Harden, 36, had a chance to tie it with a shot over the buzzer, but missed in front of 19,156 fans at TD Garden, the home of the Celtics.

Harden finished with a season-high 37 points.

For Boston, Payton Pritchard scored 30 points, including the decisive two free throws with two seconds on the clock.