Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Toronto Blue Jays to win back-to-back World Series

Catcher Will Smith blasted the winning home run in the 11th inning at Toronto's Rogers Centre. 

Fans de los Dodgers festejando el título/ Frederic J. BrownAFP

 (AFP) The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to become the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back World Series in an extra-innings game seven thriller on Saturday.

Catcher Will Smith blasted the winning home run in the 11th inning at Toronto's Rogers Centre before the Dodgers completed a double play to end the game and clinch victory.

The Dodgers are the first team since the New York Yankees in 2000 to win back-to-back World Series.

