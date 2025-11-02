Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Toronto Blue Jays to win back-to-back World Series

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to become the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back World Series in an extra-innings game seven thriller on Saturday.

Catcher Will Smith blasted the winning home run in the 11th inning at Toronto's Rogers Centre before the Dodgers completed a double play to end the game and clinch victory.

The Dodgers are the first team since the New York Yankees in 2000 to win back-to-back World Series.