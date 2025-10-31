Hispanic Power in the Major Leagues: 17 Latinos among Gold Glove finalists
The award recognizes defensive effort during the regular season in the Majors, which are currently playing in the Championship Series, and is given to one player at each of the nine infield positions.
Hispanic talent shines again in Major League Baseball. 17 Latinos are on the final list of nominees for the 2025 MLB Gold Glove, an award given each season to the best defensive ballplayers.
The American League has the highest representation for Hispanic hot ball, contributing 13 of the 30 nominees. Each league - National and American - has three finalists at each position, including the utility position, which was awarded for the first time in 2022, as MLB's official website recalls.
The Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays; Venezuelan Maikel García, of the Kansas City Royals; Dominican José Ramírez, of the Cleveland Rangers; and Honduran Mauricio Dubón, of the Houston Astros.
Dubón, 31 years old and the second Honduran in Major League history, played for the second consecutive season at seven positions, an unprecedented feat for the Texas franchise.
In the National League, meanwhile, the nominations of Venezuelans Luis Torrens, of the New York Mets; Miguel Rojas, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Javier Sanoja, of the Miami Marlins, stand out.
The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr, of the Dominican Republic, is also a standout.
What is the complete list?
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Dominican Republic
- Carlos Santana - Dominican Republic
- José Ramírez - Dominican Republic
- Julio Rodríguez - Dominican Republic
- Fernando Tatis Jr. - Dominican Republic
- Luis Severino - Dominican Republic
- Javier Sanoja - Venezuela
- Andrés Giménez - Venezuela
- Luis Rengifo - Venezuela
- Maikel García - Venezuela
- Wilyer Abreu - Venezuela
- Luis Torrens - Venezuela
- Miguel Rojas - Venezuela
- Alejandro Kirk - Mexico
- Adolis García - Cuba
- Mauricio Dubón - Honduras
- Carlos Narváez - Venezuela
How are the candidates for the award chosen?
The contenders for the awards are chosen in a voting process involving the 30 Major League managers and up to six coaches from each team who vote for a group of players from their league, except those from their own ninth.
The choice also takes into account the ballplayers' performance in the SABR Defensive Index (a metric created by the Society for American Baseball Research to more accurately assess a player's defensive performance).
When will the winners be announced?
The winners will be announced on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 2.