Hispanic Power in the Major Leagues: 17 Latinos among Gold Glove finalists

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de octubre, 2025

Hispanic talent shines again in Major League Baseball. 17 Latinos are on the final list of nominees for the 2025 MLB Gold Glove, an award given each season to the best defensive ballplayers.

The award recognizes defensive effort during the regular season in the Majors, which are currently playing in the Championship Series, and is given to one player at each of the nine infield positions.

The American League has the highest representation for Hispanic hot ball, contributing 13 of the 30 nominees. Each league - National and American - has three finalists at each position, including the utility position, which was awarded for the first time in 2022, as MLB's official website recalls.

The Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays; Venezuelan Maikel García, of the Kansas City Royals; Dominican José Ramírez, of the Cleveland Rangers; and Honduran Mauricio Dubón, of the Houston Astros.

Dubón, 31 years old and the second Honduran in Major League history, played for the second consecutive season at seven positions, an unprecedented feat for the Texas franchise.

In the National League, meanwhile, the nominations of Venezuelans Luis Torrens, of the New York Mets; Miguel Rojas, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Javier Sanoja, of the Miami Marlins, stand out.

The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr, of the Dominican Republic, is also a standout.

What is the complete list?



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Dominican Republic

Carlos Santana - Dominican Republic

José Ramírez - Dominican Republic

Julio Rodríguez - Dominican Republic

Fernando Tatis Jr. - Dominican Republic

Luis Severino - Dominican Republic

Javier Sanoja - Venezuela

Andrés Giménez - Venezuela

Luis Rengifo - Venezuela

Maikel García - Venezuela

Wilyer Abreu - Venezuela

Luis Torrens - Venezuela

Miguel Rojas - Venezuela

Alejandro Kirk - Mexico

Alejandro Kirk - Mexico

Adolis García - Cuba

Mauricio Dubón - Honduras

Carlos Narváez - Venezuela The 2025 Gold Glove finalists of Hispanic origin total 17 players in all, considering both the American League and the National League. This group highlights the Latino defensive talent present at all positions and is made up as follows:

How are the candidates for the award chosen?

The contenders for the awards are chosen in a voting process involving the 30 Major League managers and up to six coaches from each team who vote for a group of players from their league, except those from their own ninth.

The choice also takes into account the ballplayers' performance in the SABR Defensive Index (a metric created by the Society for American Baseball Research to more accurately assess a player's defensive performance).

When will the winners be announced?

The winners will be announced on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 2.