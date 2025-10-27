Cam Skattebo is treated after being injured against the Eagles. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo became the unwanted protagonist of Sunday’s NFL game when he suffered a severe ankle injury during his team’s 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury was so severe that players from both teams knelt on the field and prayed as the player was rushed to the hospital.

On the sports side, the Eagles won behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw four touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley, who ran for another. The team leads the NFC East with a 6-2 record.

Lesson from "apprentice" Love to "master" Rodgers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second straight NFL loss in Aaron Rodgers’ first game against his former team.

Jordan Love, who spent three seasons as Rodgers’ understudy in Green Bay, showed the skills he had learned from his mentor. The quarterback displayed poise in a 35-25 victory at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

The 26-year-old threw for three touchdowns and finished with 360 yards on 29 completions in 37 attempts, outshining Rodgers, 41. The veteran is enjoying a second wind with the Steelers after an unhappy two-year stint with the New York Jets.

"It's definitely special," Love told NBC television after the win. "We knew it was going to be a hyped game all week because of facing A-Rod, so I'm glad we came out here and did what we had to do."

At one point, a fired-up Jordan Love completed 20 consecutive passes, becoming the first Green Bay quarterback to do so since Brett Favre in 2007. Rodgers finished with two touchdowns and 219 passing yards but was well contained by Green Bay’s stout defense, led by Micah Parsons.

Ravens and Jets' losing streak ends

The Baltimore Ravens ended a four-game losing streak with a 30-16 victory over the Chicago Bears. The New York Jets earned their first win of the season by narrowly defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore entered the season as one of the clear Super Bowl contenders but lost five of its first six games, including four in a row. With Sunday’s win, the Ravens improved to 2-5, thanks in part to two touchdowns by running back Derrick Henry.

Tyler Huntley, filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson, threw for 186 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions as the Bears fell to 4-3. Huntley stepped up after controversy surrounding two-time NFL MVP Jackson, who was listed as healthy on Friday’s injury report before being ruled out Saturday.

The Jets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 39-38 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Trailing 38-24 midway through the fourth quarter, New York rallied on a 27-yard touchdown run by running back Breece Hall.

Broncos crush Cowboys

Also on Sunday, the Denver Broncos extended their impressive streak with a 44-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Colorado. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw four touchdowns and finished with 247 yards on 19 of 29 passes. The Broncos lead the AFC West at 6-2.

The Buffalo Bills crushed the Carolina Panthers 40-9 but remain second in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots, who beat Cleveland 32-13.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South lead with a 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lead the division at 6-2, with the Carolina Panthers in second at 4-4.

The San Francisco 49ers fell 26-15 to the Houston Texans on the road. The 49ers, whose season has been marred by a rash of injuries, dropped to 5-3.