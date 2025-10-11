Las Vegas Aces win third WNBA title in four years

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 on Friday to be crowned champions of the WNBA for the third time since 2022.

Friday's win completed a 4-0 sweep by the Aces in the Finals against the Mercury, who were missing leading scorer Satou Sabally due to injury.

A'ja Wilson, winner of her fourth MVP award this year, scored 31 points despite a seven-of-21 shooting percentage from the field.

The center was, on the other hand, very accurate from the free throw line (17-19) and added nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals to her tally.

"We understood the goal and what we had in front of us," Wilson stated. "All we had to do was believe in each other."

Before the Aces' leader, no player in the WNBA, or even the NBA, had ever captured the top scorer, Best Defensive Player and regular and Finals MVP awards in a single season.

The 29-year-old center was key throughout the Finals, especially with a basket with 0.3 seconds left that gave Las Vegas the win in Game 3.

The Aces' three titles, the first in their history, are seperated only by last year's championship run by the New York Liberty.

Besides Wilson, the big architect of these successes is the presence of Becky Hammon on the bench.

Hammon took over the team from the game's capital in 2022 after serving as an assistant with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs for eight years.