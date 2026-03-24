FIFA denounced for high 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

There is one issue inked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup that remains contentious. Two associations defending fans' rights filed a lawsuit against the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) over "excessive" ticket prices for the tournament, which will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

In the complaint, led by Football Supporters Europe (FSE) with the support of Euroconsumers and filed before the European Commission (EC), it was alleged that FIFA has committed abuse of power and engaged in anticompetitive practices.

"Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, alleging that the football body has abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchasing conditions and processes on European fans," the two associations said in a communiqué.

4,185 to watch the final

In addition, they point out that soccer's top body lacks transparency in the "conditions and purchasing processes" of the tickets.

Specifically, FSE and Euroconsumers allude to the prices for the game that will define the name of the champion. "The cheapest openly available final tickets now start at $4,185—more than seven times the cost of the cheapest 2022 World Cup final ticket. FIFA’s own bid documents projected an average ticket price of $1,408, but that number has been left far behind," they asserted.

Both associations gave as an example the final of Euro 2024, whose tickets cost about $100. Although that tournament is not at the level of the FIFA World Cup, it does have its transcendence in the continent where soccer is the king of sports.

The average price to attend group-stage matches is around $200, although there will be some matches that can be enjoyed live for around $60. The price was set by FIFA in December 2025 after receiving complaints from fan associations, including FSE and Euroconsumers.

The problem of "dynamic pricing" and the "lack of transparency"

Regarding pricing, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, assured some time ago that in the United States there are so-called "dynamic prices," which make tickets more expensive or cheaper depending on demand.

"In particular, in the U.S. there is what is called 'dynamic pricing,' which means that prices go up or down depending on interest and demand," Infantino said.

Both FSE and Euroconsumers point to the "lack of transparency," as "the location of seats, stadium plans and even the teams playing are not guaranteed at the time of purchase," so they are calling on FIFA to renounce such variable pricing.