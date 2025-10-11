Mariners return to ALCS 24 years later, Dodgers await NLCS opponent

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de octubre, 2025

The Seattle Mariners made it to Major League Baseball's American League Championship Series (ALCS) (MLB) by disposing of the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on aggregate. They return to the series 24 years later.

Now, they will face the Toronto Blue Jays, who came off a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Mariners' Dominican infielder Jorge Polanco sealed the late showdown against the Tigers by connecting on a single in the 15th inning.

"We never gave up. We keep fighting. It doesn't matter how many innings we play. We just stay ready and wait for the moment. It will come. It was my moment," Polanco said at the end of the series against Detroit.

For his part, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lamented his team's loss. Still, he congratulated his players for their performance.

"We had an unbelievable game today that, unfortunately, somebody had to lose, and that somebody was us, and it hurts," Hinch said.

In the National League Championship Series (NLCS), the Los Angeles Dodgers - reigning World Series champions - will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Chicago Cubs.