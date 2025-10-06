UEFA backs down, gives the go-ahead for FC Barcelona-Villarreal to be played in Miami

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de octubre, 2025

UEFA finally gave the go-ahead for the match between F.C. Barcelona and Villarreal of LaLiga (Spain's top soccer league) to be played outside Spain. Specifically, it will be played in Miami on Dec. 20, despite the fact that the European body was not entirely happy with the displacement of the game.

Through a statement reported by AFP, the UEFA executive committee reiterates, however, "its opposition to domestic league matches played abroad" and pledges to contribute "to the ongoing work led by FIFA" to establish strict rules in this regard.

In addition to the duel between F.C. Barcelona and Villarreal, the match between A.C. Milan and Como 1907 of Serie A (the top league in Italy) will be held in Perth, Australia, in February 2026.

UEFA explained Monday that "FIFA's relevant regulatory framework, currently under review, is not sufficiently clear or detailed" to allow it to decide otherwise.

"While it is lamentable to have to allow these two matches to take place, this decision is exceptional and should not be considered as a precedent," UEFA said.

"Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of the national leagues and to ensure that soccer remains rooted in its home environment," Ceferin pledged, quoted in the statement.