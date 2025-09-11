UEFA rejects, for the time being, that Villarreal-FC Barcelona will be played in Miami

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de septiembre, 2025

The plan for the match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona corresponding to LaLiga matchday 17 to be played in Miami (Florida) on Dec. 20 will not be executed, for the time being. The UEFA has decided to postpone its decision to move the game away from Spanish soil until it consults all interested parties and they agree.

The UEFA Executive Committee met Thursday in Tirana (Albania) to discuss the possibility of taking the Villarreal-FC Barcelona match to the United States and AC Milan's match against Como 1907 of Serie A (Italy) to Australia, among other issues.

After the assembly, European soccer's top organization did not give a definitive answer to this matter. It merely reported that it will first talk to all parties involved to get their opinion before giving the green light.

"Before reaching a final decision, a series of consultations will be launched with all stakeholders in European soccer, including fans," UEFA said via a statement picked up by AFP.

"There are numerous issues to be resolved," the body added, acknowledging "that this is an important topic of growing interest."

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) gave the go-ahead to move the match to the United States after accepting requests from Villarreal and FC Barcelona. Those opposed are the fans and the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE), an organization that defends the players' interests.

If approved, the match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona would be played on December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium, while the match between AC Milan and Como 1907 would be held in February 2026 in Perth (Australia).