MLB: Panamanian José Caballero punches Yankees' ticket to postseason

24 de septiembre, 2025

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Tuesday and qualified for the MLB postseason, thanks to Panamanian José Caballero, who drove in the winning run with a hit to center field.

Caballero, 29, came to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs when he put the ball in play, right in front of Michael Taylor in center field. The American's throw was late, and Aaron Judge scored the winning run.

The Las Tablas, Panama, native will go down in history as the player who secured the Yankees 60th playoff berth.

The 27-time winners of the World Series will qualify for the postseason for the eighth time in the last decade.

The team led by Aaron Judge is looking to break a 16-year title drought, the last time the Yankees were crowned in the World Series was in 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

Tuesday's victory allows the Yankees to secure a wild-card berth but they remain in with a chance of winning the American League East division, which is currently topped by the Toronto Blue Jays with a one-game lead.

Their New York neighbors, the Mets, pulled off their biggest comeback of the season by beating the Chicago Cubs 9-7 after being down by five runs in the second inning.

A two-run home run by Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez in the eighth inning made the difference for the New York team.

Álvarez, 23, has 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 72 games in 2025.

The Mets have a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks in the fight for the final N.L. playoff spot.

Red Sox continue to fight

On the other hand, the Boston Red Sox managed to hold on to one of the last two wild card berths in the American League by defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1.

Venezuelan Carlos Narváez drove in two runs with a double to center field in the top of the sixth inning.

With a hitless, runless ninth inning, Cuban Aroldis Chapman earned his 32nd save of the season.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners secured their place in the playoffs by defeating the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

They have now clinched a wild-card berth and need two wins in the remainder of the season to win the divisional title.

Josh Naylor was Seattle's big star by driving in three runs with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Mexican Andrés Muñoz recorded two strikeouts in the ninth inning for his 38th save of the season for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks also victorious The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied after being down by four runs to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4.

Dominican Geraldo Perdomo drove in the decisive run for Arizona's third straight victory.

The victory keeps the Diamondbacks one game out of the final playoff spot, tied with Cincinnati.