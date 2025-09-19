Noah Lyles wins his fourth consecutive world gold in the 200m and matches Usain Bolt

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de septiembre, 2025

He has done it again. This time at Tokyo 2025. Noah Lyles won his fourth gold medal in the 200-meter event of the World Athletics Championships, matching track legend Usain Bolt from Jamaica.

Lyles, 28, was the fastest in one of the most outstanding events of the World Athletics Championships. With a time of 19 seconds and 52 hundredths, the Gainesville (Florida) native climbed to the top of the podium for the fourth consecutive time, after achieving it in Doha 2019, Eugene 2022 and Budapest 2023.

"I knew I had to be patient and accelerate at the end of the race, which I feel I controlled. I've been relaxed and done my job," Lyles said at the end of the race. "I love what I do and I feel happy. I want to be in 2027 the only man to have won five 200m titles."

The podium was completed by American Kenny Bednarek (silver), with a time of 19 seconds and 58 hundredths; and Jamaican Bryan Levell (bronze), thanks to a mark of 19 seconds and 64 hundredths.

Beyond the podium were the Botswana Letsile Tebogo who placed fourth (19 seconds and 65 hundredths) and the Dominican Alexander Ogando coming in at sixth (20 seconds and 1 hundredth).

With the four world gold medals he has won in a row, Lyles emulates Bolt, who achieved the same record between Berlin 2009 and Beijing 2015.

Lyles has a chance to win a new gold medal at this Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships in the 4x100-meter relay. The U.S. team starts as the heavy favorite.