Mondo Duplantis wins third consecutive world gold, sets new pole vault record

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de septiembre, 2025

Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis achieved his third consecutive gold in the World Athletics Championships after finishing on top of the podium this Monday in Tokyo 2025.

In addition, Duplantis again broke the world record that he set in mid-August, with a jump of 6.30 meters.

This last mark was achieved this Monday at the World Athletics Championships being held in the capital of Japan on his third and final attempt, after breaking the barrier on the two previous occasions.

At just 25 years old, the Swedish athlete, born in Lafayette, La., has already managed to break the world record 14 times, the fourth to do so in 2025.

In Monday's event, Duplantis beat Greece's Emmanouil Karalis (silver medal) and Australia's Kurtis Marschall (bronze).