Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de enero, 2026

Tim Walz met with Tom Homan. After days of controversy surrounding the death of civilian Alex Jeffrey Pretti during a federal operation, the governor of Minnesota received the Trump administration's 'border czar.' As reported from the office of Walz, who recently announced he would not seek a third term in 2026, the meeting was positive and the two agreed to engage in "ongoing dialogue" to lower tensions between the White House and the North Star State.

Following the death of the 37-year-old nurse, President Donald Trump spoke with the Democratic governor on Monday afternoon. The Republican subsequently announced that Homan would travel to Minnesota to meet with both Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"Governor Walz met with Tom Homan this morning and reiterated Minnesota’s priorities: impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota, and an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota," Governor Walz's office said in a statement shared with NewsNation.

"The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals, which the President also agreed to yesterday. The Governor tasked the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as the primary liaison to Homan to ensure these goals are met," it added.

Since January 2025, the Trump Administration has repeatedly clashed with Walz and his administration. In addition to immigration issues, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Minnesota over its affirmative action policy in state hiring.

The relationship was further strained after the viral video posted by youtuber Nick Shirley, who uncovered an alleged public money diversion scandal in Minnesota.

As for Trump, he publicly backed the Homeland Security secretary, in the face of calls for her dismissal or resignation by Democratic lawmakers. In particular, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) encouraged the president to fire Noem, warning him not to make the mistake of Joe Biden in keeping a "grossly incompetent" DHS secretary.