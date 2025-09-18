Messi reaches agreement with Inter Miami to renew his contract

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have reached an agreement to renew the Argentine star's contract, which would ensure that he remains active during the World Cup 2026, a source close to the club told AFP.

The renewal could be for several years and would mean that the reigning world champion and former Barca star will finish his career in the MLS.

Preparations were already underway for the official announcement, which will take place within the next two weeks, this source told AFP on Wednesday night.

Messi, 38, had given the first hints of a possible contract extension in an interview following September's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

"Nine months goes by very fast and at the same time it's a lot," Messi said referring to his future and a possible participation in the World Cup, which the United States is set to co-host.

"We finish the season at the end of the year and then I have to do a preseason, we'll see how I'm feeling, I hope to do a good preseason," added Messi, world champion with Argentina at Qatar-2022.

With eight games left to play, Inter Miami is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points and is in the midst of the fight for the Supporters' Shield, the award for the best team of the regular season.

Messi has cemented his candidacy to revalidate the MLS Most Valuable Player award with 20 goals in 21 games, becoming only the fifth player to score 20 goals in consecutive seasons.

The 2025 season for Inter Miami so far leaves a first appearance in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a brilliant participation in the Club World Cup where they placed among the top 16 and a Leagues Cup final.