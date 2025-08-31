MLS: Uruguayan Bruno Damiani scores in Philadelphia's win to qualify for Playoffs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati in Matchday 31 of the MLS U.S. League with a goal by Uruguayan Bruno Damiani.

Damiani, 23, anticipated the mark of international Matt Miazga and headed in the winning goal.

The win, combined with the scoreless draw between Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls, allowed Philadelphia Union to secure qualification to the MLS Playoffs.

It is the second team to do so after San Diego qualified on Matchday 30 and first in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, the Union extended to five the lead at the top of the East with 57 points over Cincinnati and regardless of San Diego's result, will remain leader in the standings for the Supporters' Shield.

DC United wins against New York City FC

In another result, Brazilian Gabriel Pirani scored the winning goal for DC United in its 2-1 win over New York City FC.

The Capitals ended a streak of 12 consecutive games without a win.

DC United, already eliminated from the Playoffs, dealt a hard blow to the New York team, which is in eighth place with 44 points.

Charlotte FC leaves New England Revolution on the field

On the other hand, Idan Toklomati was the star of the Charlotte FC's 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution by scoring the decisive goal in the 87th minute.

Toklomati, 21 and in his second season with Charlotte, has eight goals in the 2025 season.

Charlotte extended its unbeaten streak to nine games, including eight consecutive wins that will take it to as high as third place in the East with 50 points.

Tie between Toronto FC and Montreal CF

In a all Canadian match, Toronto FC and Montreal CF drew 1-1, a result that leaves Montreal outside the fight for the Playoffs.

Atlanta beats Nashville

Atlanta United defeated Nashville 0-1 for its first league tournament win since May 28.

Venezuelan Ronald Hernandez scored the only goal of the match with a header after a set piece.

Minnesota draws with the Portland Timbers

Minnesota United drew 1-1 at home against the Portland Timbers and qualified for the MLS Playoffs.

Argentine Nicolas Romero scored an own goal in the 79th minute, while Robin Lod scored the equalizer for the Loons five minutes from time.

The formula for classification for Minnesota was a draw against Portland and a 4-2 loss for Colorado Rapids against Sporting Kansas City.

The MLS matchday will culminate on Sunday when LAFC, in Son Heung-min's home debut, hosts San Diego FC.