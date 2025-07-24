MLS tops Mexican league in All-Star Game marked by Messi's controversial absence

Mukhtar tries to shoot at goal under the watchful eye of Sergio Ramos. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Sipa USA / Cordon Press .

Published by Israel Duro 24 de julio, 2025

The US soccer stars beat their Mexican counterparts 3-1 on Wednesday in Austin in an All-Star Game marked by controversy following the absence of Messi and Jordi Alba, both left out by Inter Miami’s decision, prompting frustration within MLS, which has already threatened possible sanctions.

Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo (who are in the Top 5 scorers of the MLS) and Brian White scored for the home side. The match had Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, of Monterrey, as the main star in the absence of Messi.

Ramos, 39, traveled from Monterrey on Wednesday afternoon on a private flight to take part in the traditional mid-season encounter as captain of the Mexican side.

From Ramos's 39 to Mora's 16 in the Mexican squad

Surridge opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a header from Denis Bouanga's cross. Just into the second half, Israel's Tai Baribo added to the tally. Up-and-comer Gilberto Mora pulled one back with a powerful strike inside the box for the Mexican Liga.

Mora, 16, has been one of the great revelations of the summer when he was considered for the Mexican national team that won the 2025 Gold Cup.

In the final stretch of the match and after a great team play, Brian White scored the goal that secured the victory for the Americans after a wonderful pass from Argentine Cristian Espinoza.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, with the MLS

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, San Diego FC's main star, played the first 34 minutes without much influence in the match, although it was evident that he enjoyed facing his compatriots.

Players from both teams will return to league action this weekend, in the final matchday before the start of the Leagues Cup, the tournament that pits MLS clubs against Liga MX.