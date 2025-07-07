Mexico beat the United States and became Gold Cup champion

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de julio, 2025

Mexico defeated the United States to win the Concacaf Gold Cup. In a final that was defined in the last minutes, Javier Aguirre's team turned the score around and won 2-1 with goals by Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez.

With this victory, the Tri has now won 13 Gold Cup titles, the competition that every two years crowns the best team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. In turn, having won the 2023 edition, Mexico became a two-time champion.

Although the team led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino struck first with a goal by Chris Richards, Mexico recovered from the game and managed to turn the match around. Jimenez's transitional equalizer was followed by the winning header from defender Edson Alvarez, who celebrated after a brief review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

"We were favorites and we fulfilled the task. This group made a great effort by spending so much time and setbacks together (...) We were fair winners," said Aguirre, coach of the Mexican team, after the final.

Watching the match at Houston's NRG Stadium was FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accompanied by Víctor Montiaglianni, president of CONCACAF, and Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.