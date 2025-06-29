YouTuber Jake Paul defeats former Mexican world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the ring

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de junio, 2025

American YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Julio César Chávez Jr. on Saturday night in Anaheim, just outside Los Angeles.

Paul, returning to the ring for the first time since his controversial November bout with the legendary Mike Tyson, took control from the opening bell to win this cruiserweight bout (up to 200 pounds / 90.72 kg) at the Honda Center.

An unraveling duel

Officially a professional fight, Paul’s overwhelming superiority sometimes gave it the air of an exhibition match.

The influencer’s speed and power thoroughly dismantled his Mexican opponent, Julio César Chávez Jr., son of Mexico’s legendary boxing icon.

Chávez himself, watching the fight ringside, appeared dismayed by his son’s ineffectiveness—a former middleweight world champion from 2011 to 2012.

Chávez Jr., 39, failed to land a single punch in the first round and continued that futile effort throughout the remaining nine rounds.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of the American, with cards reading 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92.

Paul and his career in the ring

Paul, 28, has earned millions throughout his boxing career, which includes 13 bouts since 2020, with 12 wins and one loss.

In the evening’s other main event, Mexico’s Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez successfully defended his WBO and WBA light heavyweight titles by defeating Cuba’s Yuniel Dorticos.