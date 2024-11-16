Mike Tyson loses to Jake Paul in a historic bout with very little action

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de noviembre, 2024

Mike Tyson, the 58-year-old legend, was defeated by young YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul (27), who took the historic bout by unanimous decision on a night with sparse action during the headlining bout.

On paper, the fight was a golden opportunity for the new generation to take a trip back in time and see a legend in the ring who was once the most feared man in the world. But it all remained just that: expectations, perhaps a little illusory on the part of boxing fans.

In the end, what was witnessed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was what was logical: the passage of time taking its toll and taking away mobility, strength and agility from Tyson, who took punches in each of the eight rounds and barely had the energy to return them.

Paul, who notoriously fought a low-paced bout, probably knowing he was physically superior to Tyson, connected the best punches of the fight and landed only a couple of punches in the first round, where the veteran fighter stepped up his aggression.

But that aggressive strategy from Tyson in the opening seconds quickly evaporated, leaving the spectators with a whole fight where the dodges of the historic boxer stood out more than the punches thrown, which were really few.

In the end, in the decisive round, both fighters barely tried to throw punches. At times, audience members, who paid thousands of dollars for their tickets, booed the performance of Paul and Tyson for excessive passivity.

🚨 | Jake Paul ha ganado el combate en directo contra Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/PA3ZyjmApM — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) November 16, 2024

Perhaps, the event that took place in Texas is best summed up by the words of the great former NBA point guard Magic Johnson: "Just sad smh [shaking my head]. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing."

Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight.



This fight tonight was not great for boxing. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2024

Still, even with the criticism, it can be said that all the spectators witnessed living history of the sport, because it's not every day you get to see a boxing legend step into the ring at 58 years old after almost two decades of retirement.

While tonight's bout will add little to his legacy, there is little doubt that Tyson will forever be an icon of world sports, and no fight will change the course of history at this point.