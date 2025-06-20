Dodgers lose to Padres in tense game after intentional pitches hit Tatis and Ohtani

Published by Virginia Martínez 20 de junio, 2025

In a game marked by a confrontation with immigration agents, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 5-3 to the San Diego Padres on Thursday night in a contest full of brawls and intense action.

The tension between these California rivals, which had been building throughout the series, exploded in the final stretch of the fourth and last game at Dodger Stadium.

In the ninth inning, with the Padres leading 5-0, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Jack Little.

Padres manager Mike Shildt quickly stormed onto the field and got into a heated argument with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as both dugouts emptied.

The pitch that hit Tatis Jr., forcing him to leave the game, wasn’t the last.

With the Dodgers at bat, San Diego’s closer, Venezuelan Robert Suarez, threw a pitch that struck Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, resulting in Suarez’s ejection from the game.

Ohtani quickly signaled to his bench not to rush onto the field to defend him as he limped in pain toward first base.

The Dodgers, who had narrowed the gap to just two runs, couldn’t complete the comeback and saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

The reigning Major League Baseball champions’ defeat capped a day that began with an incident near Dodger Stadium that morning.

The Dodgers announced on social media that a group of federal immigration agents had requested permission to enter their facilities.