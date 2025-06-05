Published by Víctor Mendoza 5 de junio, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 9-1 on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, with Venezuelan Jackson Chourio hitting his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Chourio, 21, recorded three hits in the game, bringing his total to 70 hits so far this Major League season.

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games, all played on the road. They will begin a stretch of 10 consecutive home games starting Friday.

For the Reds, Dominican player Elly De La Cruz stole two bases, bringing his total to 19 and placing him fifth overall in the league, behind leader Pete Crow-Armstrong of Chicago.

In another game, the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 3-2 victory at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Dominicans Heriberto Hernández and Jesús Sánchez each drove in runs for Miami in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the team’s fourth consecutive loss.

In extra innings, the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 11-9, thanks to a two-run home run by Curaçao native Ceddanne Rafaela.

Rafaela, 24, hit a home run for the third consecutive game. This marks Boston’s sixth win of the season against this rival.

Guardians beat Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 4-0, highlighted by a two-run home run from Dominican Angel Martinez in the first inning.

Aaron Judge recorded two hits for the Yankees, raising his batting average to .389, which leads the Major Leagues.

Puerto Rico’s Heliot Ramos drove in two runs to help the San Francisco Giants secure a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Ramos, 25, sparked the comeback with a double in the seventh inning that drove in Willy Adames and Daniel Johnson.

With runners on first and second, Dominican Randy Rodriguez entered the game, recorded two outs, and earned the first save of his Major League career.