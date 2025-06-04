Max Muncy's two home runs seal Dodgers' win over the Mets

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2025

American slugger Max Muncy hit two home runs — including a game-tying shot in the ninth inning — and Freddie Freeman followed with a go-ahead double in the 10th, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

With the comeback, the Dodgers secured their 20th win of the season, overcoming a 4-1 lead they had built in the first inning. MLB noted that in the series opener on Monday, the Dodgers also tied the game in the ninth, but ultimately lost 4-3 in 10 innings after reliever Tanner Scott induced a game-ending groundout.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 3–0 at PNC Park, with Mexico’s Isaac Paredes sealing the win with a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Paredes, 26, entered the game mired in a slump, with just two hits in his previous 26 at-bats

However, the Hermosillo, Mexico native remains on pace for one of his best MLB seasons, with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs through his first 59 games of 2025.

Houston improved to 33–27 on the season, holding second place in the American League West.

Other results

In another matchup, the New York Yankees edged the Cleveland Guardians 3–2, thanks to a home run by Anthony Volpe.

The win went to Cuban-American Carlos Rodón, who delivered seven strong innings, allowing just five hits and one run.

Dominican slugger Ketel Marte belted two home runs in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ commanding 8–3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Marte, 31, has now reached 10 home runs on the season.

The Colorado Rockies notched their 11th win of the season—and their second consecutive victory—by edging the Miami Marlins 3–2 thanks to a go-ahead run in the eighth inning.