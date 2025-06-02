Yankees rescue game 3 in thrilling series against Dodgers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de junio, 2025

The New York Yankees avoided a sweep with a 7x3 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles), in a game where Dominican Jason Dominguez drove in the game's first run with a single to left field.

Dominguez, 22, is playing his third season in the major leagues, all with the New York team.

With 49 games, six home runs, 40 hits and 25 RBIs, the youngster from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, is having the best year of his career in 2025.

After conceding 26 runs in the first two games of the series, the Yankees were finally able to control an explosive Dodgers that didn't go over six hits.

Cuban Andy Pages was a shining light for the Los Angeles team while also delivering his 11th home run of 2025.

The Bronx Bombers open a five-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays forthe American League East division lead.

Lindor connects home run against Rockies The New York Mets prevailed 5x3 over the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field (New York), thanks to a decisive home run by Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor that made the difference in the fifth inning.



Lindor, 31, is batting for a .345 average in the last seven games with 10 hits and five RBIs.

New York remains in contention for first place in the East Division with a record of 37 wins and 22 losses with a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was a three-homer day for the Mets, Pete Alonso (12) and Dominican Juan Soto (10) also added to their personal tallies.

In another result, the Texas Rangers scored five runs in the eighth inning to secure an 8x1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Venezuelan Wilson Contreras drove in the only run of the game for the Cardinals with a single in the first inning, reaching 31 RBIs on the season and the 499th of his major league career.

The Brewers with a Colombian quota

On the other hand, Cuban Aroldis Chapman achieved his ninth save in the Boston Red Sox's 3x1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Chapman, 37, has finalized nine of his 10 opportunities as Boston's closer in 2025.

For the Braves, Dominican Marcell Ozuna fired his 10th home run with a blast to right field in the bottom of the first inning.

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5x2 for their 32nd win of 2025.

Led by Colombian Jose Quintana, the pitchers limited a powerful Phillies ninth to six hits..

Venezuelan Jackson Chourio drove in a run with two hits, bringing his total for the current campaign to 35.