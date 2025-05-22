Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2025

There is no word better to define Luka Modric than legendary. The Croatian midfielder announced that he is leaving Real Madrid after 13 seasons. He will play his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend, a game where he will receive the honor he deserves.

"The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's soccer, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last game at the Santiago Bernabéu. I arrived in 2012 with the dream of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do great things, but I could not imagine what would come after," Modric wrote on Instagram, accompanying his words with a photo gallery of his best moments in the white team.

The decision to leave the club that has been his home for so many seasons comes after he failed to sign a contract extension, as his current deal expires on June 30, although he will extend his contract a few more days in order to play in the Club World Cup. Thus, it remains to be seen whether Modric, at nearly 40 years of age (he turns 40 on Sept. 9) decides to embark on a new adventure in soccer or decides to end his professional career.

It is the second major departure this season after that of manager Carlo Ancelotti, who will begin a new stage on the bench of the Brazilian national team. He will be replaced by Spaniard Xabi Alonso.

Mutual gratitude between Real Madrid and Modric

Unsurprisingly, the first to react to Modric's departure was Real Madrid. The team posted an affectionate message of farewell and thanks to the Croatian player on social media. He has been one of the stalwarts of the institution's last great generation.

"Real Madrid and our captain, Luka Modric, have agreed to put an end to an unforgettable stage as a player of our club at the end of the Club World Cup that our team will play beginning June 18 in the United States. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection to the man who is already one of the great legends of our club and of world soccer," the team wrote in a statement.

In his post, Modric thanked Real Madrid for giving him the opportunity to wear their jersey for so long, as well as mentioning all those who have accompanied him on his journey in the Spanish capital.

"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a soccer player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history," added the Croatian star. "I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the club, especially to President Florentino Pérez, my teammates, coaches and all the people who have helped me throughout this time ... I leave with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude and indelible memories. And although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this jersey on the field, I will always be a 'Madridista.' We will see each other again. Real Madrid will always be my home. For life."

The player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid

Modric will leave an indelible mark on the club. The Croatian player has earned the respect of fans of all teams, not just his own. His way of seeing and understanding soccer, his intelligence on the field, his technical quality and his professionalism have helped him to be considered one of the best midfielders in the history of the beautiful game.

Throughout the 13 seasons he has worn the Real Madrid jersey, Modric has won many titles, both team and individual. He has been one of the great architects of the last great era of the white team, which he has led to achieve 28 titles.

Modric with the Ballon d'OrCordon Press.

His trophy cabinet includes six UEFA Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and one Intercontinental Cup. On an individual basis, he won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The final link in a legendary midfield

Modric is the last of the three pieces that made up one of the best midfields in the history of soccer to leave Real Madrid. The first to leave was Casemiro who, at the start of the 2022-2023 season, packed his bags for Manchester United, where he still remains. Then came Toni Kroos. The German ended his career at Real Madrid at the end of last season. Weeks later, when the European Championship ended, he retired.

Modric, Casemiro and KroosCordon Press.

The success that Real Madrid has achieved in the last decade has come in large part due to the talent and play of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro on the field.